Cook carries Fairfield past Holy Cross 74-59

NCAA Basketball
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)Supreme Cook tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to carry Fairfield to a 74-59 win over Holy Cross on Wednesday night.

Allan Jeanne-Rose had 15 points for Fairfield (6-3). Taj Benning added 11 points and six rebounds. Caleb Green had 11 points.

Jake Wojcik, who led the Stags in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, had 5 points. He shot 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Kyrell Luc had 16 points for the Crusaders (2-8), whose losing streak reached four games. Bo Montgomery added 13 points.

