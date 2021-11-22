Cook leads North Dakota St. over Tarleton State 54-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Jarius Cook had 17 points as North Dakota State narrowly defeated Tarleton State 54-53 on Monday night.

Rocky Kreuser had 12 points, including the winning free throws with 7.9 seconds to play, and eight rebounds for North Dakota State (3-2). Grant Nelson added 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had seven rebounds.

Freddy Hicks had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Texans (1-4), who failed to get up a final shot. Tahj Small added 12 points and seven rebounds. Montre Gipson had 11 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51