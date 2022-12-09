NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Shawndarius Cowart scored 11 points and made four big free throws in the final 97 seconds as Grambling stunned Vanderbilt 64-62 on Friday night.

Grambling (6-3) came into the game with an 0-8 record all-time against Southeastern Conference teams. Vanderbilt (5-5) was 13-0 all-time against Southwestern Athletic Conference teams.

The Tigers jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never trailed in taking a 27-24 lead at halftime.

Myles Stute opened the second half with a 3-pointer and Tyrin Lawrence followed with a dunk to give the Commodores their first lead of the game, 29-27. From there, the lead changed hands five times until Malik Lamin scored a rebound basket and Virshon Cotton followed with a 3-pointer to give Grambling a 38-34 lead with 14:07 left to play.

The Tigers stayed in front until Liam Robbins scored in the paint and then made two free throws to give Vanderbilt a 58-55 lead with 2:47 remaining. It was the Commodores’ final basket of the game.

Two free throws by Lawrence left the Commodores leading 60-57, but Cowart answered with two foul shots and Lamin dunked off a turnover to give Grambling a 61-60 lead with 1:27 left. Cowart and Lawrence traded two free throws and Smith sank 1 of 2 with 3 seconds left to put the Tigers up two. Robbins’ 3-pointer bounced off the back of the rim at the buzzer for Vandy.

Carte’are Gordon scored 12 points before fouling out to lead Grambling. The Tigers also had starters Cameron Christon and Jonathan Aku foul out.

Lawrence scored 15 to lead four Commodores in double figures.

It was Grambling’s second win over a Power 5 conference this season. The Tigers beat Colorado of the Pac-12 83-74 in the second game.

Grambling and Vanderbilt played once before, a 92-59 win by Vandy in November of the 2010-11 season.

