Cubbage leads St. Francis (NY) over St. Peter’s 71-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Michael Cubbage had 15 points and 11 rebounds to carry Saint Francis (N.Y.) to a 71-60 win over Saint Peter’s on Wednesday night, ending the Terriers’ season-opening eight-game losing streak.

Larry Moreno had 18 points for Saint Francis (1-8). Rob Higgins added 13 points. Patrick Emilien had 10 points.

Fousseyni Drame had 10 points and four blocks for the Peacocks (2-5). Daryl Banks III added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51