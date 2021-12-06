Cummings scores 26 to lead Colgate over Columbia 89-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Nelly Cummings had a career-high 26 points as Colgate defeated Columbia 89-61 on Monday night.

Jack Ferguson had 12 points for Colgate (4-5). Ryan Moffatt added 11 points. Tucker Richardson had 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Cummings hit 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Zavian McLean had 15 points for the Lions (3-7). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 12 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51