Cunningham, Oklahoma State hand Iowa St. 11th straight loss

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Cade Cunningham had 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 17 points and Oklahoma State closed on a 9-0 run to beat Iowa State 76-58 on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State had its lead trimmed to 53-47 with 11:43 remaining on Rasir Bolton’s three-point play. But Iowa State would only make one more field goal the rest of the way – another three-point play by Bolton at 5:57.

Cunningham and Kalib Boone combined to made 14 of 20 field goals for Oklahoma State, while Iowa State was held to 19-of-57 shooting (33.3%).

Boone finished with 15 points for Oklahoma State (14-6, 7-6 Big 12 Conference). The Cowboys won their fourth straight in the series, their longest since 2009-11.

Cunningham, averaging 18.5 points per game as a freshman, scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half – including three 3-pointers. He also had four rebounds and four assists. The Cowboys shot 50% in the half to help build a 42-30 lead.

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 17 points and Bolton had 15 points and six rebounds for Iowa State (2-15, 0-12).

Both teams were scheduled to face top-10 opponents this weekend, but Oklahoma State’s game against No. 2 Baylor was postponed. Iowa State is set to play No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday.

