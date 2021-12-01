Curfman scores 16 to carry VMI past Clarks Summit 88-40

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) – Kamdyn Curfman had 16 points as VMI rolled to an 88-40 victory over Clarks Summit on Tuesday night.

Jake Stephens had 14 points for the Keydets (4-4). Sean Conway added six points and 10 rebounds.

Ashton West had 12 points for the Defenders.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

