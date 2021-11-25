Curfman scores 22 to carry VMI over Cent. Arkansas 73-67

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Kamdyn Curfman had 22 points with a career-high six 3-pointers as VMI got past Central Arkansas 73-67 on Thursday.

Sean Conway had 10 points and eight rebounds for VMI (3-3). Jake Stephens added nine assists, eight rebounds and eight points. Louis Tang had eight rebounds and eight points.

Camren Hunter had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (1-5). Collin Cooper added 13 points. Jared Chatham had 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51