Da Silva leads Hawaii over UC Irvine 72-56

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (AP)Bernardo Da Silva recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds as Hawaii beat UC Irvine 72-56 on Thursday night. Jerome Desrosiers added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

Noel Coleman had 16 points for Hawaii (6-5, 2-0 Big West Conference). JoVon McClanahan added 12 points and six assists.

Collin Welp had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Anteaters (6-5, 1-1). Dawson Baker added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

