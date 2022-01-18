Dasher scores 17 to lift St. Peter’s over Canisius 65-57

NCAA Basketball
Posted:

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Isiah Dasher scored 17 points to lead St. Peter’s to a 65-57 win over Canisius on Tuesday.

KC Ndefo had 12 rebounds and four blocks for St. Peter’s (6-6, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Scott Hitchon had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Griffins (5-12, 1-5). Malek Green added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

