Davis carries Bethune-Cookman over Florida A&M 66-59

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Kevin Davis had 26 points and 13 rebounds as Bethune-Cookman beat Florida A&M 66-59 on Monday night.

The game marked the first Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Collins Joseph had 14 points for Bethune-Cookman (3-9).

Joe French, the Wildcats’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).

MJ Randolph had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Rattlers (2-10, 0-1), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Bryce Moragne added 14 points and seven rebounds. DJ Jones had eight rebounds and three blocks.

