Davis carries Vermont past Dartmouth 83-65

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Ryan Davis had 16 points to lead six Vermont players in double figures as the Catamounts topped Dartmouth 83-65 on Wednesday night.

Ben Shungu and Finn Sullivan added 13 points apiece for the Catamounts (6-3). Isaiah Powell chipped in 11 points. Kam Gibson and Justin Mazzulla each had 10.

Aaryn Rai had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Big Green (3-2). Garrison Wade added 13 points.

Brendan Barry, the Big Green’s leading scorer heading into the contest at 15 points per game, shot 2 of 10 for eight points.

