Davis lifts Bethune-Cookman over Jackson State 55-50

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Kevin Davis had 18 points as Bethune-Cookman narrowly beat Jackson State 55-50 on Saturday.

Marcus Garrett had 14 points and seven assists for Bethune-Cookman (5-13, 3-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jayveous McKinnis had 16 points, nine rebounds and nine blocks for the Tigers (4-13, 2-4). Ken Evans Jr. added 14 points and six rebounds. Terence Lewis II had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51