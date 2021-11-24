Davis scores 21 to lead SMU past Sam Houston St. 75-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP)Kendric Davis had 21 points as SMU beat Sam Houston 75-66 on Wednesday night.

Emmanuel Bandoumel had 13 points for SMU (4-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Bandoumel and Stefan Todorovic made three 3-pointers each as SMU made a season-high 13 from distance. Jahmar Young Jr. added three blocks.

Savion Flagg had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearkats (2-4). Demarkus Lampley added 16 points. Tristan Ikpe had 13 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51