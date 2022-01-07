Davis scores 39 to carry Detroit past Milwaukee 85-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (AP)Antoine Davis matched his season high with 39 points as Detroit romped past Milwaukee 85-60 on Friday night.

Noah Waterman had 12 points for Detroit (5-7, 3-0 Horizon League). Kevin McAdoo added 10 points. Madut Akec had 10 rebounds.

Detroit posted a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Detroit dominated the first half and led 48-20 at halftime. The Titans’ 48 points were a season high and Milwaukee’s 20 points were a season low.

Josh Thomas had 19 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (5-10, 3-3). Donovan Newby added 12 points.

DeAndre Gholston, the Panthers’ leading scorer entering the contest at 16 points per game, scored seven points on 3 of 14 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51