Davis, Shungu spark Vermont victory over Brown 70-65

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Ryan Davis scored 18 points as Vermont defeated Brown 70-65 on Friday night. Ben Shungu added 16 points for the Catamounts and Isaiah Powell chipped in 15.

Vermont scored the game’s final six points, connecting on 6 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds. Shungu made the first two, Powell the second pair and Shungu the third pair, with 1 second remaining.

Justin Mazzulla had 11 points for Vermont (7-4).

Brown scored 23 points in the first half, a season low for the Bears.

Paxson Wojcik had 13 points for the Bears (8-5), whose four-game win streak ended. Kino Lilly Jr. added 13 points. Kimo Ferrari had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51