Davison scores 16 to carry Cal Poly past Portland St. 61-58

NCAA Basketball
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Jacob Davison had 16 points and six rebounds as Cal Poly narrowly defeated Portland State 61-58 on Saturday night.

Alimamy Koroma had 12 points for Cal Poly (3-6). Trevon Taylor added 10 points and six rebounds.

Michael Carter III had 20 points for the Vikings (3-5). James Jean-Marie added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Marlon Ruffin, who was second on the Vikings in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 11% in the game (1 of 9).

