Days scores 26, LSU finishes strong to beat Liberty 74-58

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Darius Days scored 26 points and LSU pulled away in the second half to win its third straight, knocking off Liberty 74-58 on Monday night.

Liberty led for the final 7:22 of the first half and held a 26-25 lead at intermission. Day hit a 3-pointer to start the second half to put LSU in front, but the Flames took the lead again on back-to-back 3-pointers from Brody Peebles.

Brandon Murray hit a 3 to put the Tigers in front for good at 53-52 and spark a 24-6 run to close the game out.

Days hit 5 of 10 from 3-point range and collected three steals for LSU (3-0). Efton Reid added 13 points and Xavier Pinson added 10 points and dished seven assists while Eric Gaines added 10 points and collected five steals.

Darius McGhee led Liberty (1-1) with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. Peebles hit 3 of 5 from long range and finished with 12 points.

An NCAA Tournament team a year ago, the Flames have won the Atlantic Sun regular season and tournament titles the past three seasons and posted 20 or more wins in each of the past five.

