Dayton tops Saint Bonaventure 68-50

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Koby Brea and DaRon Holmes II scored 20 points apiece and Dayton beat Saint Bonaventure 68-50 on Tuesday night.

The 20 points were a career high for Brea, who made 6 of 7 from 3-point range and Holmes grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots.

Kobe Elvis had 14 points for Dayton (12-6, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory.

Jalen Adaway scored 15 points for the Bonnies (10-4, 2-1).

Jaren Holmes, who led the Bonnies in scoring coming into the contest at 16 points per game, scored five on 1-for-12 shooting. Second-leading scorer Kyle Lofton (14 ppg) scored seven shooting 3 for 11.

