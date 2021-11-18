De La Rosa leads Columbia past Binghamton 85-77 in OT

NEW YORK (AP)Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 21 points as Columbia topped Binghamton 85-77 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Josh Odunowo had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for Columbia (1-2). Noah Robledo added 14 points. Zavian McLean had 13 points.

Liam Murphy, who led the Lions in scoring heading into the contest with 14.0 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

Tyler Bertram scored a career-high 29 points for the Bearcats (1-2). George Tinsley added 14 points and five assists. John McGriff had 12 points.

