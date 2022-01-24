Defense shines as High Point tops Winthrop 65-56

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Zach Austin had 17 points and eight rebounds as High Point topped Winthrop 65-56 on Monday night.

Bryant Randleman added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Jaden House had 12 points for High Point (8-11, 2-3 Big South Conference).

Kelton Talford had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (12-7, 5-1), whose six-game win streak ended. Cory Hightower added 12 points.

