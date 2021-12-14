Degenhart, Armus power Boise State past Santa Clara 72-60

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Tyson Degenhart had 18 points and Mladen Armus added a double-double to lead Boise State past Santa Clara 72-60 on Tuesday night.

Armus had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncos (7-4). Abu Kigab chipped in with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 12 points as Boise State won its fourth straight game.

Josip Vrankic and Jalen Williams scored 12 points apiece to pace Santa Clara (7-5).

