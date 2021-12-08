Degenhart carries Boise St. over CS Northridge 74-48

NCAA Basketball
LOS ANGELES (AP)Tyson Degenhart had 21 points as Boise State routed Cal State Northridge 74-48 on Tuesday night.

Naje Smith had 17 points and three blocks for Boise State (5-4). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds. Emmanuel Akot had seven assists.

Onyi Eyisi had 12 points for the Matadors (3-5). Elijah Hardy and Darius Beane added 11 points apiece.

Atin Wright, the Matadors’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 10 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 8).

