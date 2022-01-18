Degenhart scores 19 to lead Boise St. over Air Force 62-56

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Tyson Degenhart registered 19 points as Boise State stretched its winning streak to 10 games, getting past Air Force 62-56 on Tuesday night.

Emmanuel Akot had 12 points for Boise State (13-4, 4-0 Mountain West Conference).

The Broncos forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Nikc Jackson had 17 points for the Falcons (8-7, 1-3).

KFXK Fox 51