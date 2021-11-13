Delph leads Appalachian St. over E. Tennessee St. 69-67

BOONE, N.C. – Justin Forrest hit a pair of free throws with ten seconds left to lift Appalachian State to a 69-67 win over East Tennessee State on Friday night.

Ty Brewer, who pulled the Buccaneers even at 65-65 on a dunk with 1:14 left, missed a 3-point attempt to take the lead with :04 left. Forrest answered with two free throws with :51 remaining to take a 67-65 lead. Ledarrius Brewer’s jumper following an ETSU timeout got the Buccaneers even with :36 left.

Adrian Delph had 19 points and seven rebounds to lead Appalachian State (1-1). Donovan Gregory had 12 points and seven rebounds and James Lewis Jr. added eight rebounds.

David Sloan had 15 points and eight assists for the ETSU (0-1). Brewer added 13 points and Brewer had 12 points and eight rebounds.

