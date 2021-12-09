DeVries scores 24 to carry Drake over Omaha 78-70

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Tucker DeVries had 24 points as Drake defeated Nebraska Omaha 78-70 on Wednesday night.

Tremell Murphy had 13 points for Drake (6-3). Garrett Sturtz added 11 points and six rebounds.

Darrius Hughes had 15 points for the Mavericks (1-8), whose losing streak reached eight games. Felix Lemetti added 14 points and six rebounds. Nick Ferrarini had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51