Dixon-Conover leads St. Francis (Pa.) past Bucknell 93-67

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Ramiir Dixon-Conover had a career-high 23 points as St. Francis (Pa.) rolled past Bucknell 93-67 on Wednesday night.

Ronell Giles Jr. had 13 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (3-3). Maxwell Land added 10 points. Josh Cohen had eight rebounds.

Andrew Funk had 17 points for the Bison (2-6). Alex Timmerman added 12 points. Andre Screen had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51