Donarski scores 23, No. 9 Iowa St tops Oklahoma St 74-60

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Lexi Donarski scored 23 points and No. 9 Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma State 74-60 on Saturday.

Morgan Kane had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Emily Ryan scored 13 points, and Ashley Joens added 12 points for Iowa State (16-1, 5-0 Big 12), which won its ninth straight and remained the only undefeated team in league play.

Joens had averaged 20.8 points per game, but she made just 4 of 13 shots. Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said he was glad to see other players step forward while his biggest star struggled.

”Luckily, it doesn’t happen very often,” he said. ”But when it does, other people have figured out a way to score. And when you do that on the road, it’s even more valuable.”

Oklahoma State coach Jim Littell said the Cyclones are exceptional because they can adjust.

”They’re very good,” Littell said. ”They’re very deserving of their ninth rank in the country. Probably one of the most efficient teams offensively in the country. They can score five positions and really, really shoot the basketball, both from the perimeter and the free-throw line.”

The Cyclones won both games in their first week as a top-10 team since 2002. Fennelly said he appreciates the recognition, but he’s more concerned with the team’s overall approach.

”Any time Iowa State is viewed upon in a positive light, any sport, anything, it’s a good thing,” Fennelly said. ”It’s a good thing for our school. Certainly, it’s great for our basketball program. But it’s about more than that.”

Taylen Collins scored a career-high 21 points and Macie James added 14 for Oklahoma State (6-8, 1-4).

Lauren Fields, who came in averaging 16.8 points for the Cowgirls, scored 10 on 4-for-15 shooting while being guarded primarily by Donarski.

”I thought Lexi Donarski had one of her better games,” Fennelly said. ”We always talk about two-way players. She was a two-way player today.”

Iowa State led 24-8 at the end of the first quarter. Kane, a forward who had averaged 8.1 points per game this season, scored seven in the first seven minutes. Oklahoma State made just 4 of 19 shots in the period.

”I told them at the end of the first quarter, it’s nothing you’re doing wrong,” Littell said. ”We’ve just got to step up and make those shots. We’re getting incredible looks at the basket that you can’t draw up any better. It didn’t go in at first, but our kids kept playing and and hung in there.”

Donarski scored eight points in the second quarter to help the Cyclones take a 43-27 lead at the break, and Iowa State remained in control throughout the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones got off to a hot start offensively, then played solid defense in the second half to remain in control.

Oklahoma State: The poor start doomed the Cowgirls. They had some bright moments, but they couldn’t sustain anything long enough to cut into the big deficit.

QUOTABLE

Collins on guarding Joens: ”We know that she’s an amazing player, so it was going to be a big defensive assignment this game. We knew she was going to hit some tough shots, so going up straight and just kind of making sure that our defensive presence was known on her was something that we worked on all throughout preparing for this game.”

STAT LINES

Aubrey Joens, Ashley’s sister who entered the game averaging 10.0 points, went scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting in 14 minutes.

MAJOR IMPROVEMENT

Oklahoma State’s James made 4 of 6 3-pointers after entering the game 1 for 15 from deep for the season.

”Every assistant coach’s scouting nightmare,” Fennelly said.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: At Baylor on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Texas on Wednesday.

—

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25