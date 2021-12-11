Dunn-Martin scores 31, FGCU beats Robert Morris 85-74

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Tavian Dunn-Martin had 31 points and 12 assists as Florida Gulf Coast beat Robert Morris 85-74 on Saturday night.

Kevin Samuel had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (9-3). Caleb Catto added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Kahliel Spear had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials (1-8). Rasheem Dunn added 16 points and seven assists. Enoch Cheeks had 11 points.

