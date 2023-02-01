CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Logan Dye scored 24 points to help Samford defeat Western Carolina 85-77 on Wednesday night.

Dye also added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-9, 9-2 Southern Conference). A.J. Staton-McCray added 18 points while going 7 of 9 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Ques Glover recorded 17 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

The Catamounts (12-12, 5-6) were led in scoring by Tyzhaun Claude, who finished with 24 points. Vonterius Woolbright added 16 points, five assists and four steals for Western Carolina. In addition, Russell Jones finished with 14 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.