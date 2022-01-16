Edert scores 12 to lift Saint Peter’s over Rider 58-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Doug Edert had 12 points off the bench to carry Saint Peter’s to a 58-51 win over Rider on Sunday.

Fousseyni Drame had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Peacocks (5-6, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. St. Peter’s scored 23 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the road team, while the 21 first-half points for Rider marked the fewest of the season for the hosts.

Dimencio Vaughn had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to fuel the Broncs (5-10, 1-4). Dwight Murray, Jr. added 11 points. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

