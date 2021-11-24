Edwards scores 23 to lift Valparaiso past Tulane 68-64

NASSAU (AP)Sheldon Edwards had a career-high 23 points as Valparaiso edged past Tulane 68-64 on Wednesday in the Nassau Championship.

Trevor Anderson had 13 points for Valparaiso (2-4).

Kevin Cross had 18 points for the Green Wave (2-4). Jalen Cook added 15 points. Jaylen Forbes had 10 points.

