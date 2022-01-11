Elliott scores 25 to carry Marquette past DePaul 87-76

NCAA Basketball
MILWAUKEE (AP)Greg Elliott had a career-high 25 points as Marquette beat DePaul 87-76 on Tuesday night.

Elliott shot 4 for 6 from deep.

Darryl Morsell had 16 points for Marquette (11-6, 3-3 Big East Conference). Justin Lewis added 11 points and three blocks. Oso Ighodaro had 11 points. Tyler Kolek had a career-high 10 assists plus five points.

Marquette posted a season-high 27 assists.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-6, 0-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Yor Anei added 16 points and 11 rebounds. David Jones had seven rebounds.

