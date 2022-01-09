Estrada scores 22 to carry Hofstra over James Madison 87-80

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Aaron Estrada had 22 points as Hofstra beat James Madison 87-80 in Colonial Athletic Association action on Sunday.

Darlinstone Dubar pitched in with 17 points for the Pride (9-6, 1-1). Abayomi Iyiola and Jalen Ray scored 15 apiece.

Vado Morse scored a season-high 24 points for the Dukes (9-3), who saw a four-game winning streak end in their conference opener. Takal Molson added 16 points and Terell Strickland scored 12.

