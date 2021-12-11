Etienne, Udeze lift Wichita State over Norfolk State 71-58

NCAA Basketball
WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Tyson Etienne and Morris Udeze both scored 16 points and Wichita State breezed to a 71-58 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday night.

Dexter Dennis added 10 points for the Shockers (7-2), who have won four straight at home.

Dana Tate Jr. scored a career-high 22 points for the Spartans (9-3). Christian Ings added 11 points, while Kris Bankston scored 10.

