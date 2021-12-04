Evbuomwan lifts Princeton over Drexel 81-79 in OT

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Tosan Evbuomwan had a career-high 27 points, including the game-winning basket with 3.4 seconds left, as Princeton narrowly beat Drexel 81-79 in overtime on Saturday.

Ryan Langborg had 17 points and blocked a potential game winner at the end of regulation for Princeton (6-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jaelin Llewellyn added 15 points. Ethan Wright had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Camren Wynter had 18 points for the Dragons (4-4). Xavier Bell added 17 points. James Butler had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

