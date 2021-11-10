Ezikpe leads Old Dominion over Virginia Wesleyan 80-60

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Veterans Day is celebrated all across the United States on Nov. 11 every year to honor the brave men and women who served the country to keep for our freedom.

The first Veterans Day was celebrated in in 1919, the first anniversary of the end of WWI and was first known as 'Armistice Day'. The holiday takes place on Nov. 11 to honor the "eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" which signaled the end of World War I, according to history.com.