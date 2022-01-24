Falko leads Binghamton past Hartford 74-64

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP)Jacob Falko scored 22 points as Binghamton defeated Hartford 74-64 on Monday night. Christian Hinckson added 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bearcats.

John McGriff had 11 points for Binghamton (8-8, 5-2 America East Conference). Dan Petcash added seven rebounds.

Hartford totaled 40 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Austin Williams had 16 points for the Hawks (3-12, 1-2). D.J. Mitchell added 12 points. Moses Flowers had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

