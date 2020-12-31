Falko scores 22 to carry Gardner-Webb past Hampton 80-69

HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Jacob Falko had 22 points as Gardner-Webb beat Hampton 80-69 on Thursday.

Hampton won the Wednesday matchup by the same 80-69 score.

Jaheam Cornwall had 17 points and six assists for Gardner-Webb (2-5, 1-1 Big South Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Kareem Reid added 13 points. D’Maurian Williams had eight rebounds.

Davion Warren had 23 points for the Pirates (4-5, 3-1). Marquis Godwin added 12 points and six rebounds. Dajour Dickens had 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks.

