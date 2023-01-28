RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Yann Farell had 15 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 61-58 win against VCU on Saturday night.

Farell also contributed seven rebounds for the Bonnies (11-11, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Moses Flowers also scored 15 points, all in the second half. Chad Venning recorded 13 points.

The Rams (16-6, 7-2) were led in scoring by Adrian Baldwin Jr., who finished with 15 points and six assists. Jalen DeLoach added 12 points and 12 rebounds for VCU. The loss snapped the Rams’ six-game winning streak.

Farell scored nine points in the first half and Saint Bonaventure went into halftime trailing 23-18. Flowers’ 15-point second half helped Saint Bonaventure close out the three-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.