FIU narrowly tops Green Bay 63-60

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Tevin Brewer scored 16 points and Florida International beat Green Bay 63-60 on Friday night.

Kamari McGee hit a pair of foul shots with four seconds remaining to help the Phoenix pull within 1, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

Donovan Ivory had 27 points for the Phoenix (0-4), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to four games. Emmanuel Ansong added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Lucas Stieber had nine assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51