Flagg, Lampley power Sam Houston past DIII LeTourneau 97-54

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Savion Flagg and Demarkus Lampley scored 20 points apiece as Sam Houston State routed LeTourneau 97-54 on in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Kian Scroggins had 11 points for Sam Houston State. Damon Nicholas Jr. added 10 points. Tristan Ikpe had a career-high 16 rebounds plus 6 points.

Warren Richardson had 10 points for the Division III YellowJackets. Christian Adams added six assists. Justice Mercadel had seven rebounds.

