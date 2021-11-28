Florida Gulf Coast beats Purdue Fort Wayne 85-78

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Tavian Dunn-Martin had 27 points as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 85-78 on Sunday night at the FGCU Invitational.

Cyrus Largie had 17 points and seven rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (6-2), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Kevin Samuel added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Matt Halvorsen had 11 points.

Jalon Pipkins had 16 points for the Mastodons (3-3). Ra Kpedi added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Deonte Billups had 14 points and six rebounds.

