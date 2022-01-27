FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Kevin Samuel and Austin Richie scored 18 points apiece as Florida Gulf Coast narrowly beat Eastern Kentucky 77-73 on Thursday.

Samuel also grabbed 14 rebounds, and Cyrus Largie added 17 points for Florida Gulf Coast (13-8, 3-4 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Jomaru Brown had 20 points for the Colonels (10-11, 2-5). Michael Moreno added 11 points. Tariq Balogun had 10 points and seven rebounds. Curt Lewis had 12 rebounds.

