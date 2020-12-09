Flowers leads South Alabama past William Carey 80-67

NCAA Basketball
Posted:

MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Michael Flowers had 26 points as South Alabama topped William Carey 80-67 on Tuesday night.

Sam Iorio had 19 points for South Alabama (4-2). David Walker added 14 points and Tyreke Locure had 13 points and seven assists.

Maxwell Starwood had 16 points for the Crusaders. Emile Kazeneza added 14 points. He also had eight turnovers but only one assist. Drelon Pittman had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

