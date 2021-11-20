Forrest scores 24 to lift FAU past North Dakota 98-79

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Michael Forrest had 24 points as Florida Atlantic got past North Dakota 98-79 on Saturday night.

Bryan Greenlee had 14 points for Florida Atlantic (3-2). Giancarlo Rosado and Everett Winchester had 11 points.

Caleb Nero scored 23 points for the Fighting Hawks (2-2). Matt Norman and Paul Bruns each had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

