Fowler carries Sacramento St. past N. Colorado 85-71

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Bryce Fowler had 30 points as Sacramento State beat Northern Colorado 85-71 on Saturday.

Fowler hit 8 of 10 free throws. He added seven rebounds.

Zach Chappell scored a career-high 24 points for Sacramento State (5-6, 1-3). Cameron Wilbon added a career-high 18 points.

Daylen Kountz had 25 points for the Bears (8-8, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Kur Jongkuch added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Matt Johnson II had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51