Fowler lifts Sacramento St. over Cal Poly 58-57

NCAA Basketball
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler scored 14 points, including a three-point play with six seconds remaining, and Sacramento State defeated Cal Poly 58-57 on Monday night.

After Fowler gave the Hornets the lead, Cal Poly’s Jacob Davison missed a jumper as time ran out.

William FitzPatrick had 14 points for Sacramento State (2-1). Teiano Hardee added 11 points. Jonathan Komagum had three blocks.

Alimamy Koroma had 19 points for the Mustangs (1-2). Trevon Taylor added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Davison had 10 points and six rebounds.

