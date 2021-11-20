Freeman carries Illinois St. past Bucknell 105-100 in OT

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Mark Freeman had a career-high 34 points to lift Illinois State to a 105-100 overtime win over Bucknell on Saturday night.

Freeman was outscored by the Bison’s Andrew Funk, who had a career-high 38 points and added eight rebounds.

Sy Chatman had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Illinois State (2-2). Josiah Strong added 12 points.

Elvin Edmonds IV had 18 points for the Bison (1-3). Andre Screen added 11 points. Xander Rice, the Bison’s second leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, scored four points on 1-of-14 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51