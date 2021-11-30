Freidel leads S. Dakota St. over Prairie View 99-90

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Noah Freidel had 21 points as South Dakota State defeated Prairie View 99-90 on Tuesday night.

Douglas Wilson had 15 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State (7-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Zeke Mayo added 14 points. Baylor Scheierman had 13 points and eight rebounds.

William Douglas scored a career-high 24 points for the Panthers, who have now lost eight consecutive games to start the season. Jawaun Daniels added 12 points. Markedric Bell had 12 points.

D’Rell Roberts, whose 14 points per game heading into the contest led the Panthers, was held to 2 points. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

